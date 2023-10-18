The Houston Astros, including Jose Altuve (.209 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 184 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Max Scherzer and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers own a 2-0 lead in the series ahead of Game 3 of the ALCS.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Rangers.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve is hitting .311 with 21 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 44 walks.

Altuve has gotten a hit in 66 of 96 games this year (68.8%), with at least two hits on 32 occasions (33.3%).

He has hit a home run in 15 games this year (15.6%), leaving the park in 4.1% of his chances at the plate.

Altuve has picked up an RBI in 32.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 52 of 96 games this year, and more than once 19 times.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 44 .268 AVG .349 .380 OBP .405 .399 SLG .630 13 XBH 27 4 HR 13 19 RBI 32 37/28 K/BB 34/16 5 SB 9

Rangers Pitching Rankings