Jose Altuve vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 3
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Jose Altuve (.209 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 184 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Max Scherzer and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers own a 2-0 lead in the series ahead of Game 3 of the ALCS.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Rangers.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve is hitting .311 with 21 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 44 walks.
- Altuve has gotten a hit in 66 of 96 games this year (68.8%), with at least two hits on 32 occasions (33.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 15 games this year (15.6%), leaving the park in 4.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Altuve has picked up an RBI in 32.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 52 of 96 games this year, and more than once 19 times.
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|44
|.268
|AVG
|.349
|.380
|OBP
|.405
|.399
|SLG
|.630
|13
|XBH
|27
|4
|HR
|13
|19
|RBI
|32
|37/28
|K/BB
|34/16
|5
|SB
|9
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 198 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Scherzer gets the start for the Rangers, his 28th of the season. He is 13-6 with a 3.77 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 152 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday, Sept. 12 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 39-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.77, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 27 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .221 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.