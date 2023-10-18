After going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI in his last game, Michael Brantley and the Houston Astros take on the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Max Scherzer) at 8:03 PM ET on Wednesday. The Rangers are holding a 2-0 lead in the series entering Game 3 of the ALCS.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) against the Rangers.

Michael Brantley Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field

Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Michael Brantley At The Plate

Brantley is hitting .278 with two doubles, two home runs and two walks.

Brantley enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .294 with one homer.

Brantley has picked up a hit in 11 of 19 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.

Looking at the 19 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in three of them (15.8%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Brantley has driven in a run in six games this year (31.6%), including three games with more than one RBI (15.8%).

In seven of 19 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Michael Brantley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 8 .318 AVG .250 .348 OBP .265 .455 SLG .406 1 XBH 3 1 HR 1 2 RBI 5 0/1 K/BB 2/1 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings