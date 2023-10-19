Will Alvin Kamara Score a Touchdown Against the Jaguars on Thursday Night Football in Week 7?
With the New Orleans Saints taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), is Alvin Kamara a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we break down the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.
Will Alvin Kamara score a touchdown against the Jaguars?
Odds to score a TD this game: -120 (Bet $12 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- Kamara's team-high 199 rushing yards (66.3 per game) have come on 52 carries, with one touchdown.
- And Kamara has tacked on 23 catches for 86 yards (28.7 per game).
- Kamara has one rushing touchdown this year.
Alvin Kamara Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 4
|Buccaneers
|11
|51
|0
|13
|33
|0
|Week 5
|@Patriots
|22
|80
|1
|3
|17
|0
|Week 6
|@Texans
|19
|68
|0
|7
|36
|0
