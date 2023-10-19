Thursday's contest between the Texas Rangers (90-72) and Houston Astros (90-72) matching up at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 8:03 PM ET on October 19.

The Rangers will call on Andrew Heaney (10-6, 4.15 ERA) versus the Astros and Jose Urquidy (3-3, 5.29 ERA).

Astros vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Astros vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Astros Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Astros have a perfect record of 4-0.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Houston and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Astros' past 10 games.

The Astros have won in 27, or 65.9%, of the 41 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Houston has come away with a win 24 times in 36 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Astros have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Houston is No. 5 in the majors, scoring 5.1 runs per game (827 total runs).

The Astros have pitched to a 3.94 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in baseball.

