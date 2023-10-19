The ALCS rolls on Thursday at 8:03 PM ET when the Texas Rangers host the Houston Astros live on Fox Sports 1 from Globe Life Field. The Rangers would take a commanding 3-1 series lead with a Game 4 win, while the Rangers hope to tie the series up heading into Game 5. Neither team has named their starter.

The Astros have been listed as +100 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Rangers (-120). The total for the matchup has been set at 9.5 runs.

Astros vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Thursday, October 19, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -120 +100 9.5 -110 -110 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Astros have a perfect record of 4-0.

When it comes to the total, the Astros and their foes are 5-4-1 in their previous 10 contests.

The Astros' previous 10 games have not had a runline set by sportsbooks.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have been underdogs in 41 games this season and have come away with the win 27 times (65.9%) in those contests.

This season, Houston has won 19 of its 30 games, or 63.3%, when it's the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 50% chance of pulling out a win.

Houston and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 88 of its 169 opportunities.

In 20 games with a line this season, the Astros have a mark of 9-11-0 against the spread.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 39-42 51-30 34-25 57-50 63-53 28-22

