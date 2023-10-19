Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Caddo Parish This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
There is high school football action in Caddo Parish, Louisiana this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available below.
Caddo Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Booker T. Washington High School at Northwood High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- Conference: 4A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Woodlawn High School at Bossier High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Bossier City, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
C.E. Byrd High School at Airline High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Bossier City, LA
- Conference: 5A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Minden High School at Evangel Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- Conference: 4A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
