Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Iberia Parish, Louisiana? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Iberia Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

Franklin High School at Catholic High School - New Iberia