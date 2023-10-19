Jose Altuve -- with an on-base percentage of .209 in his past 10 games, 184 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the mound, on October 19 at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will meet for Game 4 of the ALCS with the Rangers up 2-1.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Rangers.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Thursday, October 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve is hitting .311 with 21 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 44 walks.

In 69.1% of his 97 games this season, Altuve has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 33 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 97 games he has played this year, he's homered in 16 of them (16.5%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 33.0% of his games this season, Altuve has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 53 of 97 games this season, he has scored, and 20 of those games included multiple runs.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 44 .268 AVG .349 .380 OBP .405 .399 SLG .630 13 XBH 27 4 HR 13 19 RBI 32 37/28 K/BB 34/16 5 SB 9

Rangers Pitching Rankings