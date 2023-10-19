On Thursday, Kyle Tucker (hitting .200 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will meet for Game 4 of the ALCS with the Rangers on top 2-1.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-2 with a double against the Rangers.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Thursday, October 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston with 163 hits and an OBP of .369, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .517.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 13th in the league in slugging.

Tucker has gotten a hit in 113 of 164 games this year (68.9%), with more than one hit on 41 occasions (25%).

He has hit a home run in 16.5% of his games in 2023 (27 of 164), and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

Tucker has driven home a run in 67 games this year (40.9%), including more than one RBI in 18.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on nine occasions..

He has scored in 44.5% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 12.8%.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 78 GP 79 .251 AVG .315 .330 OBP .404 .455 SLG .576 33 XBH 38 10 HR 19 48 RBI 64 41/34 K/BB 51/46 14 SB 16

Rangers Pitching Rankings