The SE Louisiana Lions (0-7) will face off against their Southland-rival, the Northwestern State Demons (0-5) in a matchup on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at Harry Turpin Stadium. The Lions are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 10.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the SE Louisiana vs. Northwestern State matchup.

Northwestern State vs. SE Louisiana Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Thursday, October 19, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Natchitoches, Louisiana

Natchitoches, Louisiana Venue: Harry Turpin Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northwestern State vs. SE Louisiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total SE Louisiana Moneyline Northwestern State Moneyline BetMGM SE Louisiana (-10.5) - - - Bet on this game with BetMGM

Week 8 Odds

Northwestern State vs. SE Louisiana Betting Trends

Northwestern State has covered once in two matchups with a spread this year.

The Demons have been an underdog by 10.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

SE Louisiana has won two games against the spread this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.