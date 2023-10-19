Northwestern State vs. SE Louisiana: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 19
The SE Louisiana Lions (0-7) will face off against their Southland-rival, the Northwestern State Demons (0-5) in a matchup on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at Harry Turpin Stadium. The Lions are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 10.5 points.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the SE Louisiana vs. Northwestern State matchup.
Northwestern State vs. SE Louisiana Game Info
- Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Natchitoches, Louisiana
- Venue: Harry Turpin Stadium
Northwestern State vs. SE Louisiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|SE Louisiana Moneyline
|Northwestern State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|SE Louisiana (-10.5)
|-
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
Northwestern State vs. SE Louisiana Betting Trends
- Northwestern State has covered once in two matchups with a spread this year.
- The Demons have been an underdog by 10.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
- SE Louisiana has won two games against the spread this season.
