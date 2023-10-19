SE Louisiana vs. Northwestern State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 19
The SE Louisiana Lions (0-7) will face off against their Southland-rival, the Northwestern State Demons (0-5) in a matchup on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at Harry Turpin Stadium. The Lions are significant favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 10.5 points.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the SE Louisiana vs. Northwestern State matchup.
SE Louisiana vs. Northwestern State Game Info
- Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Natchitoches, Louisiana
- Venue: Harry Turpin Stadium
SE Louisiana vs. Northwestern State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|SE Louisiana Moneyline
|Northwestern State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|SE Louisiana (-10.5)
|-
|-
|-
SE Louisiana vs. Northwestern State Betting Trends
- SE Louisiana has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.
- Northwestern State has won one game against the spread this season.
- The Demons have covered the spread once when an underdog by 10.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).
