Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Allen Parish This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Allen Parish, Louisiana this week, we've got what you need below.
Allen Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Kinder High School at South Beauregard High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Longville, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pickering High School at Oakdale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Oakdale, LA
- Conference: 2A - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
