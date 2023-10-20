Game 5 of the ALCS on Friday will feature the Texas Rangers playing host to the Houston Astros. The teams will look to break the 2-2 series deadlock and be a win away from a World Series berth when action begins at 5:07 PM ET on Fox Sports 1, live from Globe Life Field. Justin Verlander will start for the Astros and Jordan Montgomery is the Rangers' starter in this contest.

Astros vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Time: 5:07 PM ET

5:07 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros' 222 home runs rank seventh in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 524 extra-base hits, Houston ranks sixth in MLB with a .437 slugging percentage this season.

The Astros rank fourth in MLB with a .259 team batting average.

Houston has scored 827 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Astros have an OBP of .331 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Astros rank third in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.7 whiffs per contest.

Houston strikes out 9.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-best in MLB.

Houston has pitched to a 3.94 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in baseball.

The Astros rank 14th in MLB with a combined 1.281 WHIP this season.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Verlander (13-8) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 28th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in 6 2/3 innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Texas Rangers.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.

Verlander has 22 starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 27 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 10/11/2023 Twins W 3-2 Away Jose Urquidy Joe Ryan 10/15/2023 Rangers L 2-0 Home Justin Verlander Jordan Montgomery 10/16/2023 Rangers L 5-4 Home Framber Valdez Nathan Eovaldi 10/18/2023 Rangers W 8-5 Away Cristian Javier Max Scherzer 10/19/2023 Rangers W 10-3 Away Jose Urquidy Andrew Heaney 10/20/2023 Rangers - Away Justin Verlander Jordan Montgomery 10/22/2023 Rangers - Home - -

