The Texas Rangers and Houston Astros face off for Game 5 of the ALCS at Globe Life Field, on Friday at 5:07 PM ET, with the series tied 2-2.

The Rangers will give the nod to Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20 ERA) versus the Astros and Justin Verlander (13-8, 3.22 ERA).

Astros vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Time: 5:07 PM ET

5:07 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - TEX (10-11, 3.20 ERA) vs Verlander - HOU (13-8, 3.22 ERA)

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Verlander

Verlander makes the start for the Astros, his 28th of the season. He is 13-8 with a 3.22 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 162 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Monday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.

In 27 games this season, the 40-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.22, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .226 against him.

Verlander is aiming to claim his third straight quality start in this matchup.

Verlander will aim to last five or more innings for his 23rd straight start. He's averaging six innings per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in six of his 27 outings this season.

Justin Verlander vs. Rangers

He will take the hill against a Rangers offense that ranks second in the league with 1470 total hits (on a .263 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .452 (third in the league) with 233 total home runs (third in MLB action).

Verlander has pitched 13 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs on 10 hits while striking out 11 against the Rangers this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery

Montgomery (10-11) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 33rd start of the season.

The left-hander allowed five hits in 6 1/3 scoreless innings pitched against the Houston Astros on Monday.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.20, a 3.46 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.193 in 32 games this season.

In 32 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 20 of them.

Montgomery has 28 starts of five or more innings this season in 32 chances. He averages 5.9 innings per outing.

He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 32 chances this season.

The 30-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.20), 23rd in WHIP (1.193), and 36th in K/9 (7.9) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Jordan Montgomery vs. Astros

The Astros are batting .259 this season, fourth in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .437 (sixth in the league) with 222 home runs.

The left-hander has faced the Astros two times this season, allowing them to go 11-for-49 with a double, a home run and an RBI in 13 innings.

