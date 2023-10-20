The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena (.257 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Friday at 5:07 PM ET. The teams will meet for Game 5 of the ALCS all knotted up at 2-2.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Game Time: 5:07 PM ET

5:07 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is batting .263 with 32 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 43 walks.

Pena has had a hit in 104 of 157 games this year (66.2%), including multiple hits 43 times (27.4%).

In 6.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

Pena has picked up an RBI in 24.2% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 7.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 63 games this year (40.1%), including multiple runs in 16 games.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 77 GP 72 .242 AVG .284 .314 OBP .333 .365 SLG .397 24 XBH 21 5 HR 5 26 RBI 26 51/25 K/BB 78/18 10 SB 3

Rangers Pitching Rankings