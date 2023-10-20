Jose Altuve vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 5
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Jose Altuve -- .238 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Texas Rangers, with Jordan Montgomery on the hill, on October 20 at 5:07 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for Game 5 of the ALCS all tied up at 2-2.
In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with two doubles) against the Rangers.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023
- Game Time: 5:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Read More About This Game
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve is hitting .311 with 21 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 44 walks.
- Altuve has gotten at least one hit in 69.4% of his games this year (68 of 98), with more than one hit 34 times (34.7%).
- In 16.3% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Altuve has driven in a run in 32 games this season (32.7%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (12.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 55.1% of his games this year (54 of 98), with two or more runs 21 times (21.4%).
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|44
|.268
|AVG
|.349
|.380
|OBP
|.405
|.399
|SLG
|.630
|13
|XBH
|27
|4
|HR
|13
|19
|RBI
|32
|37/28
|K/BB
|34/16
|5
|SB
|9
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 4.29 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Montgomery gets the start for the Rangers, his 33rd of the season. He is 10-11 with a 3.20 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 188 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Monday against the Houston Astros, when the left-hander went 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.20), 23rd in WHIP (1.193), and 36th in K/9 (7.9) among qualifying pitchers.
