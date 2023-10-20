The college football slate in Week 8 is sure to please. The outings include the Army Black Knights squaring off against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium, a must-watch for fans in Louisiana.

College Football Games to Watch in Louisiana on TV This Week

SE Louisiana Lions at Northwestern State Demons

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Thursday, October 19

Thursday, October 19 Venue: Harry Turpin Stadium

Harry Turpin Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

UL Monroe Warhawks at Georgia Southern Eagles

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Allen E. Paulson Stadium

Allen E. Paulson Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Georgia Southern (-17)

North Texas Mean Green at No. 23 Tulane Green Wave

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Yulman Stadium

Yulman Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Tulane (-20.5)

Southern Jaguars vs. Bethune-Cookman Wildcats

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: TIAA Bank Field

TIAA Bank Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Nicholls State Colonels at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions

Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Memorial Stadium (Commerce, TX)

Memorial Stadium (Commerce, TX) TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Army Black Knights at No. 19 LSU Tigers

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Tiger Stadium

Tiger Stadium TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: LSU (-31.5)

Georgia State Panthers at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Cajun Field

Cajun Field TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Louisiana (-3)

Incarnate Word Cardinals at McNeese Cowboys

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Cowboy Stadium

Cowboy Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

