The Swiss Indoors Basel field is dwindling in Basel, Switzerland, as Ugo Humbert readies for a quarterfinal against Dominic Stephan Stricker. Humbert currently has the fourth-best odds at +550 to win this tournament at St. Jakobshalle Basel.

Humbert at the 2023 Swiss Indoors Basel

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 21-29

October 21-29 Venue: St. Jakobshalle Basel

St. Jakobshalle Basel Location: Basel, Switzerland

Basel, Switzerland Court Surface: Hard

Humbert's Next Match

On Friday, October 27 at 9:20 AM ET, Humbert will meet Stricker in the quarterfinals, after defeating Nicolas Jarry 7-6, 7-6 in the previous round.

Humbert is currently listed at -185 to win his next matchup versus Stricker. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Humbert Stats

Humbert defeated No. 20-ranked Jarry 7-6, 7-6 on Thursday to advance to the .

The 25-year-old Humbert is 23-24 over the past 12 months and is still seeking his first tournament victory.

Humbert has a match record of 17-15 on hard courts over the last 12 months.

Over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Humbert has played 47 matches and 24.7 games per match.

On hard courts, Humbert has played 32 matches over the past 12 months, and he has totaled 24.2 games per match while winning 50.8% of games.

Over the past 12 months, Humbert has been victorious in 23.3% of his return games and 77.2% of his service games.

Humbert has claimed 77.6% of his service games on hard courts and 24.6% of his return games over the past 12 months.

