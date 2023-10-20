Hoping to catch this week's high school football games in Vernon Parish, Louisiana? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Louisiana This Week

  • Washington Parish
  • Jackson Parish
  • Saint Mary Parish
  • Iberia Parish
  • Caddo Parish
  • Sabine Parish

    • Vernon Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

    Holy Savior Menard Central High School at Rosepine High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Rosepine, LA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    LaGrange High School at Leesville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Leesville, LA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Pickering High School at Oakdale High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Oakdale, LA
    • Conference: 2A - District 5
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.