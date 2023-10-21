Ahead of Week 8 of the college football schedule, let's go over our newly updated power rankings, which dissect how each team in the Big Ten compares to the competition.

Big Ten Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Ohio State

Current Record: 6-0 | Projected Record: 10-1

6-0 | 10-1 Odds to Win Big Ten: +225

+225 Overall Rank: 1st

1st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 43rd

43rd Last Game: W 41-7 vs Purdue

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Penn State

Penn State Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

2. Penn State

Current Record: 6-0 | Projected Record: 10-1

6-0 | 10-1 Odds to Win Big Ten: +325

+325 Overall Rank: 3rd

3rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 90th

90th Last Game: W 63-0 vs UMass

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Ohio State

@ Ohio State Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

3. Michigan

Current Record: 7-0 | Projected Record: 11-1

7-0 | 11-1 Odds to Win Big Ten: +125

+125 Overall Rank: 4th

4th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 92nd

92nd Last Game: W 52-7 vs Indiana

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Michigan State

@ Michigan State Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

4. Wisconsin

Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 9-3

4-2 | 9-3 Odds to Win Big Ten: +800

+800 Overall Rank: 22nd

22nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 30th

30th Last Game: L 15-6 vs Iowa

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Illinois

@ Illinois Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

5. Iowa

Current Record: 6-1 | Projected Record: 11-1

6-1 | 11-1 Odds to Win Big Ten: +3500

+3500 Overall Rank: 29th

29th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 33rd

33rd Last Game: W 15-6 vs Wisconsin

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Minnesota

Minnesota Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

6. Maryland

Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 6-5

5-2 | 6-5 Odds to Win Big Ten: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 33rd

33rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 87th

87th Last Game: L 27-24 vs Illinois

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: BYE

7. Rutgers

Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 6-5

5-2 | 6-5 Odds to Win Big Ten: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 40th

40th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 62nd

62nd Last Game: W 27-24 vs Michigan State

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Indiana

@ Indiana Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

8. Minnesota

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 5-7

3-3 | 5-7 Odds to Win Big Ten: +8000

+8000 Overall Rank: 62nd

62nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 44th

44th Last Game: L 52-10 vs Michigan

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Iowa

@ Iowa Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

9. Nebraska

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 5-7

3-3 | 5-7 Odds to Win Big Ten: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 65th

65th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 55th

55th Last Game: W 20-7 vs Illinois

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Northwestern

Northwestern Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

10. Purdue

Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 4-8

2-5 | 4-8 Odds to Win Big Ten: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 72nd

72nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 6th

6th Last Game: L 41-7 vs Ohio State

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: BYE

11. Illinois

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 5-7

3-4 | 5-7 Odds to Win Big Ten: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 73rd

73rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 25th

25th Last Game: W 27-24 vs Maryland

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Wisconsin

Wisconsin Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

12. Michigan State

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 3-8

2-4 | 3-8 Odds to Win Big Ten: +75000

+75000 Overall Rank: 78th

78th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 5th

5th Last Game: L 27-24 vs Rutgers

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Michigan

Michigan Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

13. Northwestern

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 3-8

3-3 | 3-8 Odds to Win Big Ten: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 81st

81st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 13th

13th Last Game: W 23-20 vs Howard

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Nebraska

@ Nebraska Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

14. Indiana

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 1-10

2-4 | 1-10 Odds to Win Big Ten: +75000

+75000 Overall Rank: 98th

98th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 1st

1st Last Game: L 52-7 vs Michigan

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Rutgers

Rutgers Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

