In the upcoming tilt against the Philadelphia Flyers, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Craig Smith to find the back of the net for the Dallas Stars? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Craig Smith score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55 if he scores a goal)

Smith 2022-23 stats and insights

Smith scored in eight of 64 games last season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He tallied one assist, but no goals, on the power play.

He took 1.3 shots per game, sinking 8.7% of them.

Flyers 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Flyers allowed 276 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 23rd in league action.

The Flyers secured three shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 27.1 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW

