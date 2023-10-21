LSU vs. Army Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 21
According to our computer projection model, the LSU Tigers will take down the Army Black Knights when the two teams come together at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, October 21, which kicks off at 7:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.
LSU vs. Army Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Army (+32.5)
|Under (59.5)
|LSU 44, Army 14
Week 8 SEC Predictions
- South Carolina vs Missouri
- Mississippi State vs Arkansas
- Tennessee vs Alabama
LSU Betting Info (2023)
- Against the spread, the Tigers are 3-3-0 this season.
- The Tigers and their opponent have yet to fail to hit the over this season.
- The over/under in this matchup is 59.5 points, 0.1 fewer than the average total in this season's LSU contests.
Army Betting Info (2023)
- The Black Knights is 2-3-0 against the spread this season.
- Two of the Black Knights' five games with a set total have hit the over (40%).
- The average point total for the Army this season is 13.7 points less than this game's over/under.
Tigers vs. Black Knights 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|LSU
|45.3
|30.3
|51.3
|19.7
|46.3
|36.0
|Army
|24.5
|20.2
|27.0
|15.3
|22.0
|25.0
