The No. 19 LSU Tigers (5-2) host the Army Black Knights (2-4) at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, October 21, 2023.

On the offensive side of the ball, LSU has been a top-25 unit, ranking third-best in the FBS by averaging 45.3 points per game. The Tigers rank 101st on defense (30.3 points allowed per game). From an offensive standpoint, Army is accumulating 340.2 total yards per contest (104th-ranked). It ranks 51st in the FBS on defense (350.3 total yards surrendered per game).

We dig deep into all of the details you need to know about this contest in this article, including how to watch on SEC Network.

LSU vs. Army Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream:

City: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Tiger Stadium

How to Watch Week 8 Games

LSU vs. Army Key Statistics

LSU Army 550.6 (1st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 340.2 (115th) 423.9 (118th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 350.3 (29th) 214.6 (10th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 196.7 (21st) 336 (7th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 143.5 (126th) 5 (11th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (114th) 7 (96th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (80th)

LSU Stats Leaders

Jayden Daniels has thrown for 2,295 yards, completing 73.1% of his passes and tossing 22 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 515 yards (73.6 ypg) on 86 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Logan Diggs has racked up 585 yards on 99 carries while finding the end zone five times as a runner.

Malik Nabers' leads his squad with 860 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 52 receptions (out of 74 targets) and scored seven touchdowns.

Brian Thomas Jr. has caught 39 passes for 610 yards (87.1 yards per game) and nine touchdowns this year.

Kyren Lacy has a total of 281 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 13 passes and scoring three touchdowns.

Army Stats Leaders

Bryson Daily has thrown for 712 yards (118.7 ypg) to lead Army, completing 54.5% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 416 yards (69.3 ypg) on 100 carries with three touchdowns.

Hayden Reed has run for 191 yards across 47 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Isaiah Alston leads his team with 266 receiving yards on nine catches with two touchdowns.

Noah Short has put together a 223-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 15 passes on 24 targets.

Casey Reynolds has racked up 68 reciving yards (11.3 ypg) this season.

