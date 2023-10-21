For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, is Ryan Suter a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Ryan Suter score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140 if he scores a goal)

Suter 2022-23 stats and insights

Suter scored in three of 82 games last season, but only one goal each time.

Suter picked up four assists on the power play.

Suter's shooting percentage last season was 3.3%. He averaged 1.1 shots per game.

Flyers 2022-23 defensive stats

The Flyers gave up 276 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 23rd in NHL action in goals against.

The Flyers shut out opponents three times last season. As a team, they averaged 27.1 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW

