The No. 23 Tulane Green Wave (5-1) host an AAC battle against the North Texas Mean Green (3-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Yulman Stadium.

On defense, Tulane has been a top-25 unit, ranking 21st-best by giving up only 18 points per game. The offense ranks 58th (30 points per game). While North Texas' defense has been stuck in neutral, ranking 12th-worst by giving up 35.5 points per game, its offense ranks 24th-best with 35.7 points per contest.

Tulane vs. North Texas Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Tulane vs. North Texas Key Statistics

Tulane North Texas 391.8 (88th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 477.5 (41st) 327.5 (19th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 459.2 (101st) 156.5 (63rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 196 (22nd) 235.3 (65th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 281.5 (28th) 10 (74th) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (61st) 13 (14th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (47th)

Tulane Stats Leaders

Michael Pratt has thrown for 927 yards, completing 70.7% of his passes and collecting nine touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also run for 121 yards (20.2 ypg) on 32 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Makhi Hughes has racked up 498 yards on 98 carries while finding the end zone four times as a runner.

Lawrence Keys III has hauled in 22 receptions for 416 yards (69.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Jha'Quan Jackson has put up a 305-yard season so far with four touchdowns, hauling in 17 passes on 29 targets.

Chris Brazzell II has been the target of 27 passes and compiled 16 catches for 282 yards, an average of 47 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

North Texas Stats Leaders

Chandler Rogers has compiled 1,419 yards on 63.5% passing while collecting 12 touchdown passes with one interception this season. He's also rushed for 119 yards with three scores.

Ayo Adeyi has run for 481 yards on 64 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Oscar Adaway III has racked up 245 yards (on 51 carries) with two touchdowns.

Jay Maclin has racked up 587 receiving yards on 25 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring eight touchdowns as a receiver.

Roderic Burns has caught 27 passes and compiled 276 receiving yards (46 per game) with one touchdown.

Damon Ward Jr.'s 13 catches (on 22 targets) have netted him 188 yards (31.3 ypg) and four touchdowns.

