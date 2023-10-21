The No. 23 Tulane Green Wave (5-1) and the 21st-ranked scoring defense will host the North Texas Mean Green (3-3) and the 23rd-ranked scoring offense on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The Mean Green are massive, 20.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 63.5 is set for the contest.

Tulane ranks 59th in points scored this year (30 points per game), but has been thriving on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 21st-best in the FBS with 18 points allowed per game. On defense, North Texas is bottom-25, giving up 459.2 total yards per game (seventh-worst). On the bright side, it is dominating on the other side of the ball, generating 477.5 total yards per contest (15th-best).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tulane vs. North Texas Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

Yulman Stadium TV Channel: ESPN2

Tulane vs North Texas Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Tulane -20.5 -105 -115 63.5 -105 -115 -1400 +775

Looking to place a bet on Tulane vs. North Texas? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Tulane Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Green Wave rank -31-worst with 419.7 total yards per game over their last three contests. On the other side of the ball, they rank 71st by giving up 378.3 total yards per game over their last three games.

The Green Wave rank 55th in scoring offense (34 points per game) and 37th in scoring defense (17 points per game allowed) during their last three games.

Over the last three contests, Tulane ranks 21st-worst in passing offense (233.7 passing yards per game) and -93-worst in passing defense (286 passing yards per game allowed).

Over the Green Wave's last three games, they rank 63rd in rushing offense (186 rushing yards per game) and 31st in rushing defense (92.3 rushing yards per game allowed).

Over their past three games, the Green Wave have two wins against the spread, and are 3-0 overall.

Tulane's past three games have not hit the over.

Week 8 AAC Betting Trends

Tulane Betting Records & Stats

Tulane's ATS record is 3-2-0 this season.

The Green Wave have been favored by 20.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Tulane has combined with its opponent to go over in one of five games with a set total (20%).

Tulane has yet to lose as the moneyline favorite this season, going 4-0.

Tulane has played as a moneyline favorite of -1400 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Green Wave's implied win probability is 93.3%.

Bet on Tulane to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Tulane Stats Leaders

Michael Pratt leads Tulane with 927 yards (154.5 ypg) on 65-of-92 passing with nine touchdowns and one interception this season. He also has 121 rushing yards on 32 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Makhi Hughes has 498 rushing yards on 98 carries with four touchdowns.

Lawrence Keys III has hauled in 22 catches for 416 yards (69.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Jha'Quan Jackson has put up a 305-yard season so far with four touchdowns, hauling in 17 passes on 29 targets.

Chris Brazzell II's 16 grabs have yielded 282 yards and two touchdowns.

Darius Hodges paces the team with 5.5 sacks, and also has six TFL and 16 tackles.

Tulane's top-tackler, Jesus Machado, has 37 tackles and one interception this year.

Lance Robinson has a team-high four interceptions to go along with nine tackles and four passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.