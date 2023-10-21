In the upcoming tilt versus the Philadelphia Flyers, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Ty Dellandrea to find the back of the net for the Dallas Stars? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Ty Dellandrea score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65 if he scores a goal)

Dellandrea 2022-23 stats and insights

In nine of 82 games last season, Dellandrea scored -- but just one goal each time.

Dellandrea produced zero points on the power play last season.

Dellandrea's shooting percentage last season was 9.8%. He averaged 1.1 shots per game.

Flyers 2022-23 defensive stats

The Flyers ranked 23rd in goals against, giving up 276 total goals (3.4 per game) in league action.

The Flyers shut out opponents three times last season. As a team, they averaged 27.1 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

