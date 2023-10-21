In the game between the Georgia Southern Eagles and UL Monroe Warhawks on Saturday, October 21 at 2:00 PM, our projection model expects the Eagles to emerge victorious. Seeking projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

UL Monroe vs. Georgia Southern Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Georgia Southern (-17) Under (59.5) Georgia Southern 37, UL Monroe 19

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 8 Sun Belt Predictions

UL Monroe Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Georgia Southern vs. UL Monroe? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The moneyline for this contest implies a 15.4% chance of a victory for the Warhawks.

The Warhawks are 3-2-0 ATS this season.

When they have played as at least 17-point underdogs this year, the Warhawks are 1-1 against the spread.

The Warhawks have gone over in two of five games with a set total (40%).

The average point total for the UL Monroe this year is 6.3 points less than this game's over/under.

Georgia Southern Betting Info (2023)

The Eagles have an implied moneyline win probability of 88.9% in this game.

The Eagles are 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Eagles have had one game (out of five) hit the over this season.

The total for this game is 59.5, 3.8 points fewer than the average total in Georgia Southern games thus far this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Warhawks vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Georgia Southern 31.3 23.7 40.3 21 22.3 26.3 UL Monroe 18.5 31.8 22 30.8 11.5 34

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.