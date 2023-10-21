The Week 8 college football slate includes five games featuring ACC teams involved. Read on for up-to-date results and key players from each completed game.

Boston College vs. Georgia Tech

Week 8 ACC Results

Boston College 38 Georgia Tech 23

Pregame Favorite: Georgia Tech (-5.5)

Georgia Tech (-5.5) Pregame Total: 57.5

Boston College Leaders

Passing: Thomas Castellanos (17-for-29, 255 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)

Thomas Castellanos (17-for-29, 255 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Kye Robichaux (21 ATT, 165 YDS, 2 TDs)

Kye Robichaux (21 ATT, 165 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Lewis Bond (8 TAR, 5 REC, 72 YDS)

Georgia Tech Leaders

Passing: Haynes King (14-for-32, 204 YDS, 1 TD, 3 INTs)

Haynes King (14-for-32, 204 YDS, 1 TD, 3 INTs) Rushing: King (10 ATT, 150 YDS, 1 TD)

King (10 ATT, 150 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Christian Leary (10 TAR, 4 REC, 54 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Georgia Tech Boston College 452 Total Yards 563 204 Passing Yards 255 248 Rushing Yards 308 3 Turnovers 1

Upcoming Week 8 ACC Games

Virginia Cavaliers at No. 10 North Carolina Tar Heels

Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium

Kenan Memorial Stadium TV Channel: The CW

The CW Favorite: North Carolina (-23.5)

No. 16 Duke Blue Devils at No. 4 Florida State Seminoles

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Florida State (-14.5)

Clemson Tigers at Miami Hurricanes

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Clemson (-3)

