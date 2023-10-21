Looking for details on how to watch all of the Week 8 college football action? Below, we highlight how you can see all six games involving teams from the MVFC.

MVFC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV South Dakota Coyotes at Indiana State Sycamores 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Illinois State Redbirds at Youngstown State Penguins 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Southern Illinois Salukis 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Murray State Racers at Missouri State Bears 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Western Illinois Leathernecks at North Dakota State Bison 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) North Dakota Fightin' Hawks at Northern Iowa Panthers 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

