When the West Virginia Mountaineers square off against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at 3:30 PM on Saturday, October 21, our computer model predicts the Mountaineers will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction West Virginia (-3) Toss Up (49.5) West Virginia 28, Oklahoma State 21

West Virginia Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Mountaineers have an implied win probability of 61.5%.

The Mountaineers are 3-2-0 against the spread this year.

West Virginia has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

There have been three Mountaineers games (out of five) that hit the over this season.

The total for this game is 49.5, 2.4 points fewer than the average total in West Virginia games thus far this season.

Oklahoma State Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Cowboys based on the moneyline is 42.6%.

The Cowboys have a 3-2-0 record against the spread this year.

In games it has played as at least 3-point underdogs this year, Oklahoma State is 2-1 against the spread.

In theCowboys' five games with a set total, two have hit the over (40%).

The average over/under in Oklahoma State games this season is 0.2 less points than the point total of 49.5 for this outing.

Mountaineers vs. Cowboys 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed West Virginia 28.5 22.7 31 12 26 33.3 Oklahoma State 26 24.7 25.5 24.8 27 24.5

