For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Dallas Stars and the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, is Wyatt Johnston a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Wyatt Johnston score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27 if he scores a goal)

Johnston 2022-23 stats and insights

In 23 of 82 games last season, Johnston scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He posted three goals (plus four assists) on the power play.

He posted a 15.0% shooting percentage, taking 2.0 shots per game.

Flyers 2022-23 defensive stats

The Flyers ranked 23rd in goals against, giving up 276 total goals (3.4 per game) in league action.

The Flyers earned three shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 27.1 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

