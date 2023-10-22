Astros vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - ALCS Game 6
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's game at Minute Maid Park has the Houston Astros (90-72) going head to head against the Texas Rangers (90-72) at 8:03 PM ET (on October 22). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Astros, so it should be a tight matchup.
The Astros will look to Framber Valdez (12-11, 3.45 ERA) against the Rangers and Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA).
Astros vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Astros vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 5, Rangers 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Read More About This Game
Astros Performance Insights
- In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Astros have a record of 2-3.
- Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.
- This season, the Astros have been favored 117 times and won 62, or 53%, of those games.
- Houston is 58-51 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Astros.
- Houston has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 827.
- The Astros' 3.94 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|October 15
|Rangers
|L 2-0
|Justin Verlander vs Jordan Montgomery
|October 16
|Rangers
|L 5-4
|Framber Valdez vs Nathan Eovaldi
|October 18
|@ Rangers
|W 8-5
|Cristian Javier vs Max Scherzer
|October 19
|@ Rangers
|W 10-3
|Jose Urquidy vs Andrew Heaney
|October 20
|@ Rangers
|W 5-4
|Justin Verlander vs Jordan Montgomery
|October 22
|Rangers
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Nathan Eovaldi
