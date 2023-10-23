Brock Purdy vs. Kirk Cousins in Week 7: 49ers vs. Vikings Preview, Stats
The October 23 matchup between the San Francisco 49ers (5-1) and Minnesota Vikings (2-4) features a showdown at the QB position, with Brock Purdy and Kirk Cousins leading the way for their respective offenses. Which signal caller has the edge? We break down all of the important details below.
49ers vs. Vikings Game Info
- Game Date: Monday, October 23, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: ABC/ESPN
Brock Purdy vs. Kirk Cousins Matchup
|Brock Purdy
|2023 Stats
|Kirk Cousins
|6
|Games Played
|6
|67.5%
|Completion %
|67.2%
|1,396 (232.7)
|Passing Yards (Per Game)
|1,679 (279.8)
|10
|Touchdowns
|14
|1
|Interceptions
|4
|31 (5.2)
|Rushing Yards (Per game)
|17 (2.8)
|2
|Rushing Touchdowns
|0
Brock Purdy Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 236.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
Vikings Defensive Stats
- This year, the Vikings are 22nd in the NFL in points allowed (22.5 per game) and 18th in total yards allowed (331.2 per game).
- When it comes to defending the pass, Minnesota has allowed 1,313 total passing yards (20th in NFL) and rank 18th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.5).
- Against the run, the Vikings are 17th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed (674) and 17th in rushing TDs allowed (five).
- On defense, Minnesota ranks 25th in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed (43.5%) and 26th in red-zone percentage allowed (66.7%).
Kirk Cousins Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 238.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
- Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards
49ers Defensive Stats
