On Monday, Jeremy Pena (.237 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 87 points below season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Max Scherzer. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 7 of the ALCS. The series is all knotted up at 3-3.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, October 23, 2023

Monday, October 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena has 32 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 43 walks while batting .263.

Pena has reached base via a hit in 104 games this season (of 159 played), and had multiple hits in 43 of those games.

He has homered in 6.3% of his games in 2023 (10 of 159), and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.

Pena has had an RBI in 38 games this year (23.9%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (6.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 63 games this year, with multiple runs 16 times.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 77 GP 72 .242 AVG .284 .314 OBP .333 .365 SLG .397 24 XBH 21 5 HR 5 26 RBI 26 51/25 K/BB 78/18 10 SB 3

