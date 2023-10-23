The Houston Astros, including Jose Altuve (.304 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 89 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Max Scherzer and the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will take the field for Game 7 of the ALCS all knotted up at 3-3.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the Rangers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, October 23, 2023

Monday, October 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Altuve? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve is batting .311 with 21 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 44 walks.

Altuve is batting .333 with two homers during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Altuve has recorded a hit in 70 of 100 games this season (70.0%), including 35 multi-hit games (35.0%).

Looking at the 100 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 17 of them (17.0%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 33.0% of his games this year, Altuve has tallied at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (13.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 56 of 100 games this year, he has scored, and 21 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 44 .268 AVG .349 .380 OBP .405 .399 SLG .630 13 XBH 27 4 HR 13 19 RBI 32 37/28 K/BB 34/16 5 SB 9

Rangers Pitching Rankings