The Houston Astros, including Kyle Tucker (.302 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Max Scherzer and the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:03 PM ET. The teams are all knotted up at 3-3 ahead of Game 7 of the ALCS.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, October 23, 2023

Monday, October 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston in OBP (.369), slugging percentage (.517) and total hits (163) this season.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 18th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 15th and he is 13th in slugging.

Tucker has had a hit in 114 of 167 games this year (68.3%), including multiple hits 42 times (25.1%).

Looking at the 167 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 27 of them (16.2%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

Tucker has had an RBI in 67 games this season (40.1%), including 30 multi-RBI outings (18.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

In 73 of 167 games this season, he has scored, and 21 of those games included multiple runs.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 78 GP 79 .251 AVG .315 .330 OBP .404 .455 SLG .576 33 XBH 38 10 HR 19 48 RBI 64 41/34 K/BB 51/46 14 SB 16

Rangers Pitching Rankings