Michael Brantley -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Texas Rangers, with Max Scherzer on the mound, on October 23 at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will square off in Game 7 of the ALCS all tied up at 3-3.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Michael Brantley Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, October 23, 2023

Monday, October 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Michael Brantley At The Plate

Brantley has two doubles, two home runs and two walks while batting .278.

Brantley has reached base via a hit in 11 games this year (of 22 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

In three games this season, he has hit a home run (13.6%, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish).

Brantley has had an RBI in six games this season (27.3%), including three multi-RBI outings (13.6%).

In seven of 22 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Michael Brantley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 8 .318 AVG .250 .348 OBP .265 .455 SLG .406 1 XBH 3 1 HR 1 2 RBI 5 0/1 K/BB 2/1 0 SB 0

