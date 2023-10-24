Week 9 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Louisiana
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 3:21 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
In one of the many compelling matchups on the college football schedule in Week 9, fans in Louisiana should have tune in to see the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and the South Alabama Jaguars take the field at Hancock Whitney Stadium.
College Football Games to Watch in Louisiana on TV This Week
New Mexico State Aggies at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Tuesday, October 24
- Venue: Joe Aillet Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Louisiana Tech (-3)
Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Nicholls State Colonels
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Manning Field at John L. Guidry Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Grambling Tigers
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Fubo
No. 22 Tulane Green Wave at Rice Owls
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Rice Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Tulane (-10.5)
Texas Southern Tigers at Southern Jaguars
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Ace W. Mumford Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Arkansas State Red Wolves at UL Monroe Warhawks
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: UL Monroe (-2.5)
Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at South Alabama Jaguars
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: South Alabama (-10.5)
Northwestern State Demons at McNeese Cowboys
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Cowboy Stadium
- TV Channel:
