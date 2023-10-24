CUSA Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 9
Week 9 of the 2023 college football season features three games involving CUSA teams. Our computer model likes New Mexico State (+3) against Louisiana Tech and betting the over/under in the New Mexico State vs. Louisiana Tech matchup as best bets or parlay options.
Best Week 9 CUSA Spread Bets
Pick: New Mexico State +3 vs. Louisiana Tech
- Matchup: New Mexico State Aggies at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
- Projected Favorite & Spread: New Mexico State by 0.6 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: October 24
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Jacksonville State -8.5 vs. Florida International
- Matchup: Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Florida International Panthers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Jacksonville State by 10.3 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: October 25
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Liberty -4.5 vs. Western Kentucky
- Matchup: Liberty Flames at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Liberty by 5.0 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: October 24
- TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 9 CUSA Total Bets
Under 55.5 - New Mexico State vs. Louisiana Tech
- Matchup: New Mexico State Aggies at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
- Projected Total: 49.2 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: October 24
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)
Under 61.5 - Liberty vs. Western Kentucky
- Matchup: Liberty Flames at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
- Projected Total: 55.5 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: October 24
- TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)
Over 47.5 - Jacksonville State vs. Florida International
- Matchup: Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Florida International Panthers
- Projected Total: 48.4 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: October 25
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)
Week 9 CUSA Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Liberty
|8-0 (6-0 CUSA)
|37.0 / 20.9
|488.4 / 350.8
|Jacksonville State
|6-2 (4-1 CUSA)
|27.0 / 19.1
|377.8 / 359.8
|New Mexico State
|6-3 (4-1 CUSA)
|29.4 / 21.4
|427.1 / 373.0
|Western Kentucky
|4-4 (2-2 CUSA)
|29.9 / 29.5
|395.4 / 467.1
|Louisiana Tech
|3-6 (2-3 CUSA)
|26.3 / 27.4
|382.8 / 374.6
|Middle Tennessee
|2-6 (1-3 CUSA)
|23.8 / 33.1
|393.9 / 416.4
|UTEP
|2-6 (1-3 CUSA)
|16.4 / 26.4
|352.5 / 388.9
|Florida International
|4-4 (1-4 CUSA)
|21.4 / 27.0
|334.4 / 440.8
|Sam Houston
|0-7 (0-4 CUSA)
|13.4 / 25.9
|283.1 / 383.3
