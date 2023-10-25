The New Orleans Pelicans, with Brandon Ingram, take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

With prop bets available for Ingram, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Brandon Ingram Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Points Prop: Over 24.5 (-104)

Over 24.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-122)

Over 5.5 (-122) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-120)

Over 5.5 (-120) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+122)

Looking to bet on one or more of Ingram's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Grizzlies 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Grizzlies were 11th in the NBA last season, allowing 113 points per contest.

In terms of rebounds, the Grizzlies were 21st in the league last season, conceding 44.4 per contest.

In terms of assists, the Grizzlies were ranked 26th in the league defensively last season, giving up 26.4 per contest.

Allowing 13 made three-pointers per game last season, the Grizzlies were 25th in the league in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Brandon Ingram vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/5/2023 46 24 6 13 1 1 2 11/25/2022 18 8 3 3 0 0 0 11/15/2022 38 19 4 2 2 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.