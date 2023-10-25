The New Orleans Pelicans are only 1.5-point underdogs against the Memphis Grizzlies in the season opener for both teams at FedExForum on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSSE.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSE

BSNO and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

Prediction: Grizzlies 117 - Pelicans 111

Pelicans vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Grizzlies

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 1.5)

Grizzlies (- 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Grizzlies (-5.8)

Grizzlies (-5.8) Pick OU: Over (224.5)



Over (224.5) Computer Predicted Total: 228.0

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Pelicans with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pelicans Performance Insights

The Pelicans were 15th in the NBA last season with 114.4 points per game. At the other end of the court, they ranked eighth with 112.5 points allowed per contest.

With 41.8 rebounds allowed per game, New Orleans ranked fifth-best in the league. It ranked 12th in the league by pulling down 43.7 rebounds per contest.

The Pelicans averaged 25.9 assists per game, which ranked them 11th in the NBA.

New Orleans was 22nd in the NBA with 14 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked seventh with 14.3 forced turnovers per game.

The Pelicans were 23rd in the NBA with 11 three-pointers per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 15th with a 36.4% shooting percentage from downtown.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.