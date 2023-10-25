Mavericks vs. Spurs: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Dallas Mavericks take on the San Antonio Spurs as 4.5-point favorites in the first game of the 2023-24 NBA season for both teams on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under in the matchup is set at 231.5.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Mavericks vs. Spurs Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: ESPN
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Mavericks
|-4.5
|231.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Mavericks Betting Records & Stats
- Dallas and its opponents went over 231.5 combined points in 35 of 82 games last season.
- The average amount of points in Dallas' contests last season was 228.4, which is 3.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- Dallas covered 30 times in 82 chances against the spread last season.
- Dallas won 30 of the 53 games it was favored on the moneyline last season (56.6%).
- The Mavericks went 24-15 last year (winning 61.5% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -175 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Mavericks a 63.6% chance to win.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Spurs Betting Records & Stats
- San Antonio's games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 231.5 points 44 of 82 times.
- The average total points scored in Spurs games last year (231.5) is 4.6 points higher than the total for this matchup.
- The Spurs covered 33 times in 82 matchups with a spread last year.
- San Antonio won 19, or 24.7%, of the 77 games it played as underdogs last season.
- Last season, the Spurs won 15 of their 66 games, or 22.7%, when they were an underdog by at least +150 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 40.0% chance of a victory for San Antonio.
Mavericks vs Spurs Additional Info
|Mavericks vs Spurs Odds/Over/Under
|Mavericks vs Spurs Injury Report
|Mavericks vs Spurs Prediction
|How to Watch Mavericks vs Spurs
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends
- In home games last season, the Mavericks owned a worse record against the spread (13-28-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (17-23-0).
- The Mavericks went over the over/under in a higher percentage of home games (61%) than away games (46.3%) last year.
- Last season the 114.2 points per game the Mavericks put up were 8.9 fewer points than the Spurs conceded (123.1).
- Dallas had a 15-6 record versus the spread and were 15-6 overall when scoring more than 123.1 points.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Additional Spurs Insights & Trends
- The Spurs' winning percentage against the spread at home last year was .463 (19-22-0). On the road, it was .341 (14-27-0).
- Looking at the over/under, San Antonio's games went over more frequently at home (25 of 41, 61%) than away (23 of 41, 56.1%) last season.
- The Spurs averaged just 1.1 fewer points per game (113) than the Mavericks allowed (114.1).
- San Antonio put together a 21-14 ATS record and were 15-20 overall when scoring more than 114.1 points.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Mavericks vs. Spurs Point Insights (Last Season)
|Mavericks
|Spurs
|114.2
|113
|16
|23
|15-6
|21-14
|15-6
|15-20
|114.1
|123.1
|16
|30
|16-21
|13-6
|22-15
|13-6
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.