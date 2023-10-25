How to Watch the NBA on Wednesday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Wednesday's NBA lineup features 12 games, including the matchup between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks.
Today's NBA Games
The New York Knicks take on the Boston Celtics
The Celtics go on the road to face the Knicks on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ESPN and NBCS-BOS
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- NY 2022-23 Record: 47-35
- BOS 2022-23 Record: 57-25
- NY 2022-23 Stats: 116.0 PPG (11th in NBA), 113.1 Opp. PPG (12th)
- BOS 2022-23 Stats: 117.9 PPG (fourth in NBA), 111.4 Opp. PPG (fourth)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: BOS -3.5
- BOS Odds to Win: -175
- NY Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 223.5 points
The Indiana Pacers face the Washington Wizards
The Wizards travel to face the Pacers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MNMT and BSIN
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- IND 2022-23 Record: 35-47
- WAS 2022-23 Record: 35-47
- IND 2022-23 Stats: 116.3 PPG (10th in NBA), 119.5 Opp. PPG (29th)
- WAS 2022-23 Stats: 113.2 PPG (21st in NBA), 114.4 Opp. PPG (17th)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: IND -4.5
- IND Odds to Win: -200
- WAS Odds to Win: +165
- Total: 235.5 points
The Charlotte Hornets play host to the Atlanta Hawks
The Hawks take to the home court of the Hornets on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CHA 2022-23 Record: 27-55
- ATL 2022-23 Record: 41-41
- CHA 2022-23 Stats: 111.0 PPG (27th in NBA), 117.2 Opp. PPG (22nd)
- ATL 2022-23 Stats: 118.4 PPG (third in NBA), 118.1 Opp. PPG (25th)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: ATL -4.5
- ATL Odds to Win: -185
- CHA Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 236.5 points
The Orlando Magic play the Houston Rockets
The Rockets hope to pick up a road win at the Magic on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSFL and Space City Home Network
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- ORL 2022-23 Record: 34-48
- HOU 2022-23 Record: 22-60
- ORL 2022-23 Stats: 111.4 PPG (26th in NBA), 114.0 Opp. PPG (15th)
- HOU 2022-23 Stats: 110.7 PPG (28th in NBA), 118.6 Opp. PPG (28th)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: ORL -4.5
- ORL Odds to Win: -185
- HOU Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 220.5 points
The Miami Heat take on the Detroit Pistons
The Pistons go on the road to face the Heat on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSUN and BSDET
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MIA 2022-23 Record: 44-38
- DET 2022-23 Record: 17-65
- MIA 2022-23 Stats: 109.5 PPG (30th in NBA), 109.8 Opp. PPG (second)
- DET 2022-23 Stats: 110.3 PPG (29th in NBA), 118.5 Opp. PPG (27th)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIA -9.5
- MIA Odds to Win: -450
- DET Odds to Win: +340
- Total: 218.5 points
The Toronto Raptors host the Minnesota Timberwolves
The Timberwolves hope to pick up a road win at the Raptors on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet and BSN
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- TOR 2022-23 Record: 41-41
- MIN 2022-23 Record: 42-40
- TOR 2022-23 Stats: 112.9 PPG (24th in NBA), 111.4 Opp. PPG (fourth)
- MIN 2022-23 Stats: 115.8 PPG (12th in NBA), 115.8 Opp. PPG (18th)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: TOR -1.5
- TOR Odds to Win: -115
- MIN Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 221.5 points
The Brooklyn Nets play host to the Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cavaliers hope to pick up a road win at the Nets on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: YES and BSOH
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- BKN 2022-23 Record: 45-37
- CLE 2022-23 Record: 51-31
- BKN 2022-23 Stats: 113.4 PPG (19th in NBA), 112.5 Opp. PPG (eighth)
- CLE 2022-23 Stats: 112.3 PPG (25th in NBA), 106.9 Opp. PPG (first)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: CLE -1.5
- CLE Odds to Win: -130
- BKN Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 218.5 points
The Chicago Bulls host the Oklahoma City Thunder
The Thunder hope to pick up a road win at the Bulls on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and BSOK
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CHI 2022-23 Record: 40-42
- OKC 2022-23 Record: 40-42
- CHI 2022-23 Stats: 113.1 PPG (22nd in NBA), 111.8 Opp. PPG (seventh)
- OKC 2022-23 Stats: 117.5 PPG (fifth in NBA), 116.4 Opp. PPG (19th)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: CHI -2.5
- CHI Odds to Win: -140
- OKC Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 224.5 points
The Memphis Grizzlies play host to the New Orleans Pelicans
The Pelicans go on the road to face the Grizzlies on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSNO and BSSE
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MEM 2022-23 Record: 51-31
- NO 2022-23 Record: 42-40
- MEM 2022-23 Stats: 116.9 PPG (eighth in NBA), 113.0 Opp. PPG (11th)
- NO 2022-23 Stats: 114.4 PPG (15th in NBA), 112.5 Opp. PPG (eighth)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MEM -1.5
- MEM Odds to Win: -115
- NO Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 224.5 points
The Utah Jazz take on the Sacramento Kings
The Kings go on the road to face the Jazz on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and KJZZ
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- UTA 2022-23 Record: 37-45
- SAC 2022-23 Record: 48-34
- UTA 2022-23 Stats: 117.1 PPG (seventh in NBA), 118.0 Opp. PPG (24th)
- SAC 2022-23 Stats: 120.7 PPG (first in NBA), 118.1 Opp. PPG (25th)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: SAC -1.5
- SAC Odds to Win: -125
- UTA Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 234.5 points
The San Antonio Spurs play host to the Dallas Mavericks
The Mavericks take to the home court of the Spurs on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- SA 2022-23 Record: 22-60
- DAL 2022-23 Record: 38-44
- SA 2022-23 Stats: 113.0 PPG (23rd in NBA), 123.1 Opp. PPG (30th)
- DAL 2022-23 Stats: 114.2 PPG (16th in NBA), 114.1 Opp. PPG (16th)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: DAL -4.5
- DAL Odds to Win: -210
- SA Odds to Win: +170
- Total: 231.5 points
The Los Angeles Clippers host the Portland Trail Blazers
The Trail Blazers hit the road the Clippers on Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSC, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- LAC 2022-23 Record: 44-38
- POR 2022-23 Record: 33-49
- LAC 2022-23 Stats: 113.6 PPG (17th in NBA), 113.1 Opp. PPG (12th)
- POR 2022-23 Stats: 113.4 PPG (19th in NBA), 117.4 Opp. PPG (23rd)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: LAC -9.5
- LAC Odds to Win: -400
- POR Odds to Win: +310
- Total: 225.5 points
