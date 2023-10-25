The New Orleans Pelicans, Zion Williamson included, take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

We're going to look at Williamson's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Zion Williamson Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Points Prop: Over 24.5 (-115)

Over 24.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-110)

Over 6.5 (-110) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-149)

Grizzlies 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Grizzlies allowed 113 points per contest last season, 11th in the league.

The Grizzlies were the 21st-ranked squad in the NBA last season, conceding 44.4 boards per game.

Looking at assists, the Grizzlies gave up 26.4 per contest last year, ranking them 26th in the NBA.

The Grizzlies were the 25th-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 13 makes per game.

Zion Williamson vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/31/2022 28 20 9 1 0 0 0 11/25/2022 30 14 5 4 0 0 1

