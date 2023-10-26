Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Beauregard Parish This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT
High school football action in Beauregard Parish, Louisiana is on the schedule this week, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Beauregard Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
South Beauregard High School at Pickering High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Leesville, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
