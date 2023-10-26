If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

    • Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Sterlington High School at Amite High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 26
    • Location: Amite, LA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Hammond High Magnet School at Mandeville High School

    • Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Mandeville, LA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

