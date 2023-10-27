Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in East Baton Rouge Parish This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the schedule in East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
West Feliciana High School at Broadmoor High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Madison Preparatory at Glen Oaks High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- Conference: 3A - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Capitol High School at Northeast High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Pride, LA
- Conference: 2A - District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Catholic High School Baton Rouge at Scotlandville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
