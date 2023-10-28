When the Grambling Tigers play the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at 3:00 PM on Saturday, October 28, our computer model predicts the Tigers will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Grambling vs. Bethune-Cookman Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Grambling (-5.5) 52.5 Grambling 29, Bethune-Cookman 23

Grambling Betting Info (2022)

The Tigers put together a 5-6-0 ATS record last year.

Tigers games hit the over four out of 11 times last season.

Bethune-Cookman Betting Info (2022)

The Wildcats covered four times in 11 matchups with a spread last year.

A total of seven of Wildcats games last year hit the over.

Tigers vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Grambling 31 34.6 39 30 17 48.5 Bethune-Cookman 18.7 30.4 31 20 12.8 36.3

