In the contest between the South Alabama Jaguars and Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns on Saturday, October 28 at 5:00 PM, our projection model expects the Jaguars to come away with the victory. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Louisiana vs. South Alabama Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction South Alabama (-11) Over (54.5) South Alabama 36, Louisiana 22

Week 9 Sun Belt Predictions

Louisiana Betting Info (2023)

The Ragin' Cajuns have a 23.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Ragin' Cajuns are 2-5-0 against the spread this year.

Four of the Ragin' Cajuns' seven games with a set total have hit the over (57.1%).

The average point total for Louisiana this season is 2.7 points higher than this game's over/under.

South Alabama Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Jaguars' implied win probability is 81.8%.

The Jaguars' record against the spread is 3-4-0.

South Alabama has an ATS record of 1-2 when playing as at least 11-point favorites.

The Jaguars have seen five of its seven games hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 54.5 points, 3.7 more than the average point total for South Alabama games this season.

Ragin' Cajuns vs. Jaguars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed South Alabama 35.4 19.4 40.0 18.0 32.0 20.5 Louisiana 32.9 27.9 33.5 25.3 32.0 31.3

